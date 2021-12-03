Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lily Rayne Releases 'Pink Lemonade' Visuals

pixeltracker

Dope Overdoz Studios directed the new musical.

Dec. 3, 2021  

Today, Lily Rayne returns with a melodic single paired with hazy, Dope Overdoz Studios-directed visuals for, "Pink Lemonade." On her new track, Rayne harmoniously pleads with her love interest to always choose her despite her schedule or what she's going through.

In alignment with "Pink Lemonade's" lyrical content, the visuals highlight the conflict of Rayne's introspection as she is seen going from a party scene to deep into her thoughts. She's seen hoping that even though she's distracted with life that whenever she's ready the girl on her mind will always pick up the phone.

"Pink Lemonade" is a smooth and mellow track over a tantric beat that effortlessly displays that Lily Rayne is only getting better. Stay tuned for what's next!

Lily Rayne is a triple-threat hailing from the creative capital Providence, Rhode Island and now residing in Atlanta. The singer, rapper, and songwriter fuses alternative hip-hop and R&B to create a fresh, eclectic sound for the masses with the lyricism of a woman wise beyond her years and poised for stardom.

Her first record, "Super Lit", circulated bringing interest in and out of her city while her subsequent single, "On!" went viral after capturing the attention of singer Justine Skye who shared it on her socials. Ready to tell her story, Rayne dropped her debut EP, Rhode Girl, followed by her EP FEMME in 2017. Rayne is now back with new musical inspirations, more life experience, and a fresh take on her future as she gears up to release her next album at the top of 2022.

Watch the new visual here:

VIDEO: Lily Rayne Releases 'Pink Lemonade' Visuals
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tank Top
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tank Top
Book of Mormon Lapel Pin
Book of Mormon Lapel Pin
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Button
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Button

From This Author Michael Major