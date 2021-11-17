VIDEO: Lil Zay Osama Releases 'Needed You' Music Video

Today, Chicago's rising star, Lil Zay Osama released the video for the emotive new track "Needed Me" starring St. Louis singer-songwriter, Luh Kel. The Triptych Visuals-directed video shows an iced-out Zay flexing his melodic prowess and speaking on love lost, while his beau falls for someone else. "Needed You" is featured on Lil Zay Osama's recently released project Trench Baby 2 (via Warner Records) available everywhere now.

In addition, Zay is currently on a 12-date run supporting G Herbo's 25 Tour (full list of dates listed below) - purchase ticket here.

In February of this year, Lil Zay Osama released his acclaimed mixtape Trench Baby as well as the follow-up deluxe edition, which included an array of street hits from "Rumors," "Ride for Me" (with Jackboy)" to fan-anthems "61st to 64th," and "We'll Be Straight." A gifted storyteller and melodic virtuoso, Lil Zay Osama is able to maneuver between different moods from drill to trap ballads, earning him the praise of XXL, Pitchfork,

HipHopDX, Complex and more. To date, Lil Zay Osama has accumulated more than 200 million streams. WithTrench Baby 2, he's poised to continue his trajectory to superstardom.

Tour Dates

November 20 - Washington, D.C. - Fillmore

November 22 - Clevland, OH - House Of Blues

November 24 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

November 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 30 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall

December 1 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

December 4 - Elizabeth, NJ - Ritz Theatre

December 5 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

December 17 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

December 19 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blue

December 20 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

