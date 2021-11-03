VIDEO: Lightleak Releases New 'Sympathetic Vibration' Visual

Chicago-based band Lightleak is sharing the official video for "Sympathetic Vibration" the final pre-release single from their debut full-length album, Tender Fits out November 12.

The video which was directed by Emily Dupree debuted today at Rock And Roll Globe and can also be shared at YouTube. Emily Dupree says, "The video is meant to connect with and elaborate on the ideas of familial and emotional inheritances that run throughout 'Sympathetic Vibration.' What are the family secrets that connect us to past generations, those unspoken links that both hinder us and help us cope? And how can we approach this idea of generational trauma with reverence and compassion? Dustin's music is deeply compassionate and I wanted to respect that spirit of curiosity and humility."

"Sympathetic Vibration" follows the release of singles "No Icon" and "B.I.D.S.I.U." which features guest vocals from Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz, Sad13). The songs caught the ears of Bandcamp, SPIN, Chicago Reader, New Noise Magazine and more. Both singles are on all streaming platforms to add to your favorite playlists.

Lightleak has also announced a livestream / record release performance on November 19 on Twitch and Instagram Live.

Tender Fits is inaugural release for Lightleak's Dustin Currier's new record label, Model Love Songs. In addition to a full digital release, the limited edition 160-gram LP contains a 10-page DIY zine insert featuring original artwork and photography by Currier and Emily Dupree.

Watch the new music video here: