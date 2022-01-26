VIDEO: Lexi Jayde Releases 'drunk text me' Music Video

Today, artist to watch Lexi Jayde has released the music video for her new single "drunk text me." The video exclusively premiered via PAPER Magazine this morning.

After teasing a demo of "drunk text me" on TikTok in late November 2021, the song quickly went viral with millions of views and thousands of videos throughout the platform. Now the track, released in early January via Artist Partner Group and co-produced by Alexander 23, has over 4.5 million streams and received worldwide playlist adds, including the cover of Spotify's 'Sad Hour' and Apple Music's 'New Music Daily'. The song has also been praised by several artists, including Grammy award winner FINNEAS who gave it a shoutout on his Instagram.

On the inspiration behind the new release, Lexi shared with PAPER, "I wanted this video to express the emotions and feelings of going through a breakup. When I went through mine, I couldn't eat or enjoy being around my friends. I was consistently sad and stuck in a bad place. I wanted to share my story with this video. 'drunk text me' is so vulnerable and the video matches that exact energy. Gus Black directed it and it was such a pleasure to work with someone as talented as him. He completely brought my vision to life. I'm so excited for everyone to see it, and I hope it connects with people on a different level."

With the incredible buzz around "drunk text me," Lexi is set to have her most massive year yet as a clear artist to watch in 2022.

Lexi Jayde is an artist/writer based in LA and signed to Artist Partner Group. She recently finished a tour with Adam Melchor and landed her first cut as a songwriter with "Frankenstein" by Claire Rosinkranz. She released her debut EP "a teenage diary" in July and is featured on the single "On Repeat" with Goody Grace & Cigarettes After Sex. Lexi, who boasts over 2+ million followers across social media, has created an ever-evolving sound that immerses listeners in the world of the average teenager.

Growing up in the suburbs of Los Angeles, the 19-year-old contributes artists like Clairo, Tame Impala, Lennon Stella, and Fleetwood Mac to her personable and intimate music inspired by the California sun. As she experiences life, Lexi finds herself fighting the duality of youth and becoming an adult. Speaking for the voice of Gen-Z, Lexi is personable, honest, and open about her struggles and insecurities. A true artist, her music is timeless. Lexi's new song "drunk text me" is out now.

Watch the new music video here: