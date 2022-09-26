Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Le Sserafim Unveil Trailer for New EP 'Antifragile'

Their highly anticipated EP ANTIFRAGILE is set for release at 6 PM KST on October 17.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Next global rookie LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) declared their first-ever comeback with 2-min official trailer for the new EP ANTIFRAGILE.

'The Hydra', the group's monumental trailer that mesmerizes the viewers within seconds through vibrant visuals and music, shows members strutting down a runway-like aisle to display their undaunted and majestic presence.

The video begins with members on an array of fast-moving components, on a skateboard, a car, and bikes, to show the members' inexorable and unstoppable race in their own lane.

On top of its addictive background music, LE SSERAFIM narrate with powerful sentences "Do you think I'm fragile?", "Take a swing, here's my neck", "I will rise over and over again" in three different languages - Korean, English, and Japanese - to reveal their strong will and attitude that becomes stronger in the face of hardships.

The trailer 'The Hydra', amassed over 1 million views within only 10 hours since released at 12 AM KST on September 26, demonstrating the group's power as the next global rookie leading the next generation of K-pop.

Their highly anticipated EP ANTIFRAGILE is set for release at 6 PM KST on October 17, and is available for pre-order now.

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name-an anagram of 'IM FEARLESS'-implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. Following the highly successful debut EP, LE SSERAFIM are set to release their second EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022.

Watch the new trailer here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Ben Platt Talks 'Reverie' Tour & Performing After the PandemicInterview: Ben Platt Talks 'Reverie' Tour & Performing After the Pandemic
September 23, 2022

BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt to discuss what audiences can expect from the new tour, the difference between performing for concert audiences opposed to musical theatre audiences, and what he's most looking forward to when taking on the role of Leo Frank in the upcoming City Center production of Parade.
Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'
September 23, 2022

Following 2020s debut album Mercury Transit, Taylor Young Band has embarked on an interstellar journey of discovery. Powered by new instrumentation, new arrangements, and Taylor’s trademark disarming earnestness, “Belong Together” propels an artist grounded in the roots of Americana to the swirling mist beyond the stars.
Broadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This FallBroadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This Fall
September 23, 2022

The upcoming fall television season features an exciting lineup of Broadway stars starring in new and returning television series. From Skylar Astin's new CBS series So Help Me Todd to newly-minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph returning for the second season of Abbott Elementary, check out where and when you can watch Broadway stars on TV!
Lea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next WeekLea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week
September 23, 2022

The performance will mark the first televised performance from the musical. The Glee star is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre. The production also stars Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo, and Jared Grimes.
Quavo x Takeoff Reveal Pre-Save & Tracklist for Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo x Takeoff Reveal Pre-Save & Tracklist for Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'
September 23, 2022

Quavo and Takeoff have released the tracklist for their new album 'Only Built For Infinity Links.' Quavo brings his triplet flows and personalized style to his solo releases. Takeoff is the youngest member of trap trendsetters Migos, whose songs 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' became major streaming hits.