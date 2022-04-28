VIDEO: Latto Performs 'Trust No B*tch' For VEVO

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Latto as the next artist in their Ctrl series with a performance of "Trust No Bitch" premiering today. Previously, Latto worked with Vevo to release a Ctrl at Home performance of "Youngest N Richest."

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Latto's performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Raised in Atlanta, GA, rapper Latto has been making a name for herself since she was 10 years old. The Rap Game Season One winner has continually released music since 2016 and signed with RCA Records in 2020. In June 2019, Latto released her EP Big Latto, which included her breakout hit song "Bitch From Da Souf," followed by December 2019's follow-up project, Hit The Latto, which contained a remix of the track featuring Saweetie & Trina. The remix went RIAA-certified Platinum, making Latto the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to accomplish this feat. 2022 saw the release of her new album, 777.

As part of the elite new wave of female rappers, such as Flo Milli, City Girls, Saweetie and more, Latto has proven that her pen game, replete with witty and raw verses, is unmatched. She was one of only two women inducted into the XXL 2020 Freshman Class, before releasing her debut major label project Queen of Da Souf in August of that year. In addition to her own music, Latto's voice is an inescapable part of countless hits including a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's iconic "WAP" video, features with Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Chloe & Halle, Doja Cat, City Girls, NLE Choppa and more.

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd.

Watch the new VEVO performance here: