VIDEO: Lana Del Rey Covers 'Summertime' by George Gershwin

Lana Del Rey has released a new video performing Summertime by George Gershwin.

Along with the video, Del Rey has provided donation links to support the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonic.

NY Phil: http://www.nyphil.org/donate

LA Phil: https://www.laphil.com/support/give-now

Watch the video below!

"Summertime" is an aria composed in 1934 by George Gershwin for the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess. The lyrics are by DuBose Heyward, the author of the novel Porgy on which the opera was based, although the song is also co-credited to Ira Gershwin by ASCAP.

Del Rey's breakthrough came with the viral success of her debut single "Video Games" in 2011. She signed with Interscope and Polydor later that year. Her major label debut, Born to Die (2012), was an international success and spawned a top-ten single "Summertime Sadness" on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the singles "Blue Jeans" and "Born to Die", which charted in several overseas territories. Del Rey released the EP Paradise in 2012. The next year, Del Rey ventured into film, writing and starring in the music short film Tropico; she released "Young and Beautiful" as the lead single for the romantic drama film The Great Gatsby (2013).

Del Rey issued her third album, Ultraviolence (2014), to critical success. It topped charts and spawned the single "West Coast". That same year, Del Rey recorded the eponymous theme for the drama film Big Eyes, which earned a Golden Globe nomination. She released the albums Honeymoon in 2015 and Lust for Life in 2017, the latter topping the US Billboard 200. Her sixth album, Norman fing Rockwell! (2019), received widespread critical acclaim and two Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. In 2019, Del Rey released the singles "Doin' Time" and "Don't Call Me Angel", the latter being a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus for the soundtrack of the film Charlie's Angels (2019). In 2020, Del Rey released her first poetry collection, Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass as well as an accompanying spoken word album.

