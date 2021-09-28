VIDEO: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Sing Cole Porter in New Album Trailer

Watch Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett belt out Cole Porter classics in the new trailer for their upcoming "Love For Sale" album.

"Love For Sale" is out Friday, October 1 and is now available for preorder.

"Love For Sale", the new collaborative album showcasing the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. This album will be the final studio recording of Bennett's career, and is the culmination of Bennett and Gaga's 10-year recording history

The album is part of a ViacomCBS partnership announced earlier this week Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. The new and expansive deal covers multiple projects across the global entertainment and content company's portfolio, including CBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Paramount+.

Love For Sale will be available in standard, deluxe, vinyl and cassette configurations, as well as a highly collectible box set edition. Fans can now pre-order the deluxe version of Love For Sale here on CD and Vinyl exclusively through Target, featuring 2 bonus tracks "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "You're The Top."

Watch the album trailer here: