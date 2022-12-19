VIDEO: LOUDEN SWAIN Share Video for 'Wine And Roses' In Advance of Sold Out Nashville Show

Los Angeles-based indie/alternative rock outfit LOUDEN SWAIN released their tenth studio album FEELINGS AND SUCH in November which they celebrated with an intimate hometown release show.

Fronted by actor/musician Rob Benedict-who was recently cast on Season 4 of Amazon Prime's "The Boys" and is best known for his recurring role as "Chuck/God" on the long-running CW hit series "Supernatural"-LOUDEN SWAIN is rounded out by a group of skilled musicians including co-founder/bassist Michael Borja, drummer Stephen Norton and guitarist Billy Moran.

The quartet have shared a look behind-the-scenes of the 'making of' FEELINGS AND SUCH in the music video for the bracing album single "Wine And Roses."

"'Wine and Roses' is about being quarantined in 2020," says Benedict. "It reflects on the past few years and struggling to maintain sanity, specifically being isolated in a small room, losing touch with reality."

LOUDEN SWAIN have developed a unique approach to touring due to Benedict's fanbase surrounding his role on "Supernatural." The band appear at fan conventions specific to the show which are held across the globe monthly and see Louden Swain perform as the house band between actor's panels along with booking a headlining gig that's open to both convention attendees and the general public.

The band are currently in Nashville, TN where they performed a headlining show this past Saturday on the 17th and will play a second sold-out show tonight, December 19, at Analog with Radio Company which is fronted by Benedict's "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles and singer-songwriter Steve Carlson. The show will livestreamed via Stageit at a "pay-what-you-can" rate; tickets are available now.

Marking LOUDEN SWAIN's 25-year anniversary, FEELINGS AND SUCH combines rock & roll swagger and melodic jangle with emotive, electrifying songs about pushing past challenges and turning one's struggles into salvation. Its debut single "There's The Rub" premiered on Popmatters who described it as "a tune that gets listeners up on their feet with its swagger" while praising Benedict's "hearty vocal delivery" and crediting the band for "fuel(ing) its infectious energy with their instrumental performance."

Co-produced by LOUDEN SWAIN and longtime collaborator Zackary Darling (The Temptations, John Waite), FEELINGS AND SUCH is an album rooted in trials and triumphs, whipped into shape by a band of rock & roll lifers who've had plenty of experience with both. BENEDICT had gone through a divorce, BORJA had recently lost his father, NORTON was battling colon cancer and everyone's lives had been altered by the pandemic.

Yet LOUDEN SWAIN continue to spread their optimistic outlook within its 13 tracks and throughout their upcoming live performances (full dates below).

Watch the new music video here:

LOUDEN SWAIN TOUR DATES

12/19 -- Nashville, TN - Analog (with Radio Company) *SOLD OUT*

1/14 - Las Vegas, NV - The Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino

2/4 - - Dallas, TX - Plano Event Center

3/4 - - Atlanta, GA - Sheraton Atlanta Hotel

4/1 - - New Orleans, LA - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

4/15 - East Brunswick, NJ - Hilton East Brunswick

6/3 - - Chicago, IL - Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

7/8 - - San Francisco, CA - Hyatt Regency SFO

8/19 - Charlotte, NC - Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord

9/9 - - Minneapolis, MN - Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

11/4 - Jacksonville, FL - Hyatt Regency Jacksonville (Riverfront)

11/18 Honolulu, HI - Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort