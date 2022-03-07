VIDEO: LEYA & Eartheater Premiere 'Must Have Been Good' Music Video

LEYA-the New York based avant-ambient-pop duo of Adam Markiewicz and Marilu Donovan-today shared a music video for the hazy and dream-like track "Must Have Been Good" (feat. Eartheater) from their new mixtape project, Eyeline, which includes additional collaborations with Julie Byrne, Okay Kaya, Actress, claire rousay, Deli Girls, James K, Sunk Heaven and Martha Skye Murphy.

Premiering via PAPER Magazine, the surreal Eartheater-directed video falls somewhere between a David Lynch-directed short film and high-end fashion commercial. LEYA provided the following statement: "Alex is the collaborator with whom we've worked the most over the years. 'Must Have Been Good' picks up the breadcrumb trail; we speak again to a subject split between the present and the past and we revel in a transcendence that bears both the colors of triumph and pain. There is an inevitability to flying if we can just remember why we are here."

​LEYA works with and against the grain of tradition, mining intensity through alternate tunings, strange harmonies, and dreamstate operative-like vocals explored through a steady volume of work. Their two albums via NNA Tapes, The Fool (2018) and its critically acclaimed follow-up Flood Dream (2020), exist alongside a wide range of collaborations.

In 2018, the group wrote and performed a full-length soundtrack to I Love You, an erotic film directed by Brooke Candy and produced by PornHub that also features the duo as actors. 2019's Angel Lust, a collaborative EP with Eartheater, followed courtesy of experimental label PAN. In 2020, they dropped a number of shorter releases including "Antigone," a collaborative single with American black metal band Liturgy, a remix of their Flood Dream track "Wave" by British electronic musician Actress, another remix of the album's penultimate track "First Way" by the venerable Drew McDowall (Coil, Psychic TV), and a collaboration with Deli Girls for their new album BOSS called "barrier to love."

Composer/Filmmaker Christina Vantzou delivered a final mashup remix of Flood Dream's "Mary" and "ABBA'' in May 2021. The duo provided live scoring for a Hood by Air fashion show curated by Surf Gang member Babyxsosa in June 2021. From their releases LEYA have earned acclaim from Bandcamp Daily, Brooklyn Vegan, Consequence, Document Journal, Esquire, FACT, The FADER, i-D, PAPER, Noisey, Pitchfork, Spin, Stereogum, and The New York Times, among many other media outlets.

Watch the new music video here: