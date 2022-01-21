VIDEO: Kojey Radical Shares 'Payback (feat. Knucks)' Music Video

London's Kojey Radical today reveals the video for his latest single "Payback (feat. Knucks)". Starring Kojey and Knucks in lavish surroundings, the "Payback" video also features cameos from Ego Ella May, Niko, Sam Wise, Rachel Chinouriri, Cashh, Swindle, Poet, Shaé Universe, Qoy, Wretch 32, Shakka and Motive 105.

It's another incredible Kojey Radical video and continues his rich creative partnership with director Charlie Sarsfield, who previously directed Kojey Radical's "Gangsta" and is renowned for videos for the likes of Stormzy, Shaybo and Avelino ft Dave.

"Payback" is the latest single from Kojey Radical's highly anticipated Reason To Smile debut album (out 4th March via Asylum / Atlantic Records). Produced by Swindle, the single sees Kojey performing with supreme confidence, reclaiming titles, words, and identity. It's a song - all swaggering - that's embedded in Black cool and draws a line through generations of Black artistry. The payback of the title is internal: it comes from a recognition of self and discovering that inner joy.

"Payback" also provides another enticing glimpse of what fans can expect from Reasons To Smile. The album is a love letter to the hip hop that's influenced Kojey, littered with references, sample nods and interpolation. It's an album about confidence, pride, and identity and features guest appearances from Tiana Major9, Masego, Shaé Universe, Cashh, Kelis, Lex Amor, Knucks, Shakka, Wretch 32, Ego Ella May and Rex Life Raj and his own mother (whose voice weaves throughout the record) alongside a who's-who of global production talent including KZ, Swindle, Jay Prince, iO, The FaNaTiX, Cadenza, 169, Venna, Ric & Thadeus, Blue Lab Beats, Emil Larbi, Mr Cutts and Ed Thomas.

Watch the new music video here: