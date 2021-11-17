VIDEO: Kitchen Dwellers Share 'Stand At Ease' Music Video

Following a month-long tour on the East Coast, the Kitchen Dwellers are sharing the official video for their latest single, "Stand At Ease."

Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-composed the tune in an effort to not only heal but remind anyone struggling, "You're not alone."

In October the band released "Stand At Ease" in collaboration with Backline for World Mental Health Day.

"It's a big issue in the music industry. Road life escalates any mental health issue present in someone's life, so we're trying to talk about it. The main thing we want to do is raise awareness and create engagement with people who are struggling, but also encourage those who aren't struggling to support the community."

"Stand At Ease" was recorded in Minneapolis during their 2021 recording sessions for their third full-length album, with producer Cory Wong of Vulfpeck.

"It's a reminder there are people who love you and you probably have no idea. The song portrays that you're not alone. You can reach out. Personally, it's the song I'm most proud of. I really want it to do good in the world."

By partnering with Backline, it will invariably do just that.

"Whether you're struggling with depression, anxiety, or substance abuse, maybe the song can trigger a happy thought or urge you to reach out to a friend, organization, or even lift yourself up," he leaves off. "Maybe we can uplift even one person with this."

The Kitchen Dwellers will wrap up their winter tour in their hometown of Bozeman for a two-night New Year's Eve run before kicking off their winter tour in late January which will bring the band through The Rockies, Pacific Northwest, and West Coast.

In the near decade they've been together, the Montana-based four-piece has performed for thousands at Red Rocks, shared bills with the likes of Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Twiddle, graced festival stages from Northwest String Summit to WinterWonderGrass, and transcended traditional genre boundaries, blending virtuosic bluegrass wizardry with ecstatic rock and roll energy and adventurous psychedelia. The group has come fully into their own, seamlessly blending the past, present, and future of string band music.

Tour Dates

12/10 @ Knotty Pine | Victor, ID

12/11 @ The Depot | Salt Lake City, UT

12/30-12/31 @ Elm | Bozeman, MT

1/19-1/20 @ Public House | Crested Butte, CO

1/21 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO

1/22-1/23 @ Aggie Theatre | Fort Collins, CO

1/29 @ Parish | Austin, TX

2/9 @ Historic Ashland Armory | Ashland, OR*

2/10 @ Sessions Music Hall | Eugene, OR*

2/11 @ Revolution Hall | Portland, OR*

2/12 @ Neptune Theatre | Seattle, WA*

2/16 @ Domino Room | Bend, OR

2/17 @ CSU Chico - Laxson Auditorium | Chico, CA

2/18 @ Felton Music Hall | Felton, CA*

2/19-2/20 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA*

2/25-2/27 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

4/1-4/33 @ WinterWonderGrass Tahoe |Olympic Valley, CA

4/29-5/1 @ Sweetwater 420 Fest | Atlanta, GA

*w/Leftover Salmon

Watch the new music video here: