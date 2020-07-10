VIDEO: Kill Lincoln Debuts New 'Quarantine Dance Party' Video For New Track 'Ignorance Is Bliss'

C ska-punks KILL LINCOLN will release 'Can't Complain' their long-awaited new album 'Can't Complain' on August 7th.

The new track "Ignorance Is Bliss" follows on the heels of the track "Confession Obsession" which served as the album's first single.

Stream "Ignorance Is Bliss" here:

Bandcamp- https://killlincolndc.bandcamp.com/track/ignorance-is-bliss

Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/track/44pt8w6MXpVXILikFOPXac?si=SHecgteFQ1KftgQXsEuJBA

Watch the video here:

Guitarist/vocalist Mike Sosinski tells Brooklynvegan: "I always pictured the video for "Ignorance Is Bliss' being a giant dance party with all our friends... but because of quarantine our options for getting together and filming were obviously a bit limited. We wanted to make sure if we filmed ourselves it didn't look like every other quarantine video, so we tried recording ourselves dancing and singing to the song at half speed... which was WAY harder than it seemed with such a fast song. Either way the, the raw results had us laughing our asses off so we knew the idea would stick. We had a blast making this video, and can't wait for the inevitable dance party the next time we get to play the song live."

