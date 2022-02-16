VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New 'Wild Hearts' Video

Keith Urban has released his new music video for "Wild Hearts."

"I wanted to create the feeling of the journey I've been on from day one - hoping that one day I'd be playing live in front of as many people as can be jammed into a concert hall," said Urban. Of the boom box in the opening scenes of the new video for his latest single "Wild Hearts," Urban says, "it represents the beginning, when I had no band, and I just played to a couple of people."

But things didn't stay that way for Urban and as the video and song reveals his was a steady climb driven by his own dream. "The building I'm playing on starts rising higher, as the audience grows," explains Urban. "All of this leading to a starry sky becoming a sea of camera phones in the air - a phenomenal sight to see from any stage."

And after nearly four years, Urban will have the chance to see them again. "All of this gives me the same adrenaline rush. Knowing that we're heading back out on the road again - it's been so long since we've done that (because of COVID). I feel like a caged animal kicking at the gate to be let out!"

THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR gets underway on April 28th at the O2 Academy Birmingham, the first of seven shows in the U.K., before launching in the U.S. on June 17th in Tampa, Florida. Urban will also return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with shows on March 25, 26 and 30th, as well as April 1,2 and May 27, 28 and 29th. For information on where to get tickets go here.

"Wild Hearts" is quintessential Urban. The fist-pumping, arena-ready, rise-up against all odds anthem is as musically intoxicating as it is infectious and relatable. It's the follow up to his duet with P!nk, "One Too Many," which to date has amassed over 400 million worldwide streams.

Watch the new music video here: