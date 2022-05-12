VIDEO: Keb' Mo' Releases Performance Video of 'Marvelous To Me' From New Album 'Good To Be'

Today, five-time GRAMMY winner Keb' Mo' released a live performance video for the contemplative and optimistic "Marvelous To Me" from his critically acclaimed new album Good To Be out now via Rounder Records. Keb' Mo' is currently in the midst of a European tour and will kick off a US tour this June, including a number of dates supporting Sheryl Crow.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

The inspirational song finds Kevin Moore, best known by his stage name Keb' Mo', hopeful for a brighter future during troubled times

"'Marvelous To Me' is a tribute to heroes - people who put themselves on the line, and who we've lost in a series of tragic events. It's a positive look at negative things that have happened. The value of these people's sacrifices is sometimes underestimated in the moment, but in the future they're hailed as stepping stones to more change, freedom, understanding and a better society for us all," explains Keb' Mo'.

Good To Be debuted atop multiple Billboard Charts including #1 on the Blues Album chart and #11 on the Heatseekers Chart. In their 4.5 out of 5 star review, American Songwriter called the album "...effortlessly engaging while imbuing consistent good vibes and an ease brought about through infectious enthusiasm," while Folk Alley proclaimed "...Mo's mellifluous vocals sing directly to the deepest part of us, and his music creates an aura that wraps us in the warmth of that delivery."

Upon release, Keb' Mo' performed his single "Good To Be (Home Again)" on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sat down with PBS Newshour for a career-spanning interview and was featured on NPR's Weekend Edition.

Watch the new performance video here:

US Tour Dates

6/25: Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

6/27: Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium

6/29: Denver, CO - Denver Botanic Gardens

6/30: Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

7/05: Waste Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater +

7/07: Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival +

7/09: Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater +

7/10: Columbus, OH - Columbus Commons +

7/12: Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater +

7/13: Portland, ME - Thompson's Point +

7/16: Westhampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach PAC

7/17: Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavillion + *SOLD OUT*

7/19: Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheater +

8/02: San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

8/03: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl +

9/11: Chattanooga, TN - Moon River Festival

+ - With Sheryl Crow