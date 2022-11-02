Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kate Watson Releases New 'Remedy' Music Video

The music video was directed by Kate herself alongside Selasi Kudowor.

Nov. 02, 2022  

Country singer and songwriter Kate Watson released a brand new music video to accompany her latest single, "Remedy" today in honor of Veteran's Day next week. Directed by Kate herself alongside Selasi Kudowor, this video portrays the tragic story of losing a loved one who fought for our country.

Kate has partnered with the Hope For Widows Foundation to support and empower those who have endured a similar situation. Describing the heartbreaking feeling of longing for that special someone that brings comfort in hard times, "Remedy" is for everyone who has felt the weight of losing something or someone you love.

"This is a song for everyone that encompasses love, loss, and everything in between. Everyone has a remedy in life...something that brings them joy or it's what they cling to for comfort in hard times. It could be a person, object, or even an animal. Now imagine losing that remedy. It's a feeling that I know we all can relate to in some way," says Kate Watson.

Kate is to host a release party for the music video on November 8 at The Table at Madeley in her hometown of Conroe, Texas. The exciting night will include interviews from the cast along with never before heard songs from Watson. This will be a night you will not want to miss! Those local to the Houston area are invited to come witness a night of great music. The show will also be live streamed across all of Kate's social media platforms.

A true Texas girl, Kate Watson brings the energy and hometown heart with her every time she hits the stage. Her roots are in the church, growing up singing alongside her father at Lone Star Cowboy Church in Montgomery, Texas, the largest cowboy church in the world. This was the place where country recording artist Parker McCullum first heard Kate sing, describing her as "the real deal."

She is a rising star on the country music scene since being a former contestant on the 2019 American Idol season as well as playing a multitude of shows across Texas and beyond. Kate is known for her songwriting skills and loves to tell stories through her music just like in her upcoming single, "Cinderella Slipper" releasing on September 9.

She has performed with many notable artists including Josh Ward, Joe Nichols, Jon Wolfe, and Kevin Fowler, and is a pro at performing in front of large audiences with experience singing at venues such as the OrpheumTheater, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Dosey Doe Big Barn, and The Rev Room. Kate's main goal in life is to inspire audiences and provide hope through her songwriting and her live performances.

Watch the new music video here:



