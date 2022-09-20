Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kate Watson Releases 'Cinderella Slipper' Music Video

The track was originally released on September 9.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Rising country artist Kate Watson released her new music video for "Cinderella Slipper." A country girl at heart herself, Kate reminds her fans to stay true to themselves and to never forget where they came from in this lighthearted and upbeat music video. Growing up in Texas, Kate was taught that she deserves her fairy tale ending even though she enjoys "a pair of jeans and some cowboy boots" more than anything.

"Cinderella Slipper" is an original song that just encourages everyone to just be yourself, have fun, work hard, and go after what you want! Make your own Cinderella Story and never look back!" said Kate Watson.

With proven success in her hometown state, Kate was described as "the total package" by country recording artist, Parker McCollum, after watching Kate sing at her cowboy church back home. "Cinderella Slipper" perfectly captures all sides of this up-and-coming artist, showcasing her country girl attitude and jaw-dropping vocals that make her the top Texas Women's country artist on the scene.

A true Texas girl, Kate Watson brings the energy and hometown heart with her every time she hits the stage. Her roots are in the church, growing up singing alongside her father at Lone Star Cowboy Church in Montgomery, Texas, the largest cowboy church in the world.

This was the place where country recording artist Parker McCullum first heard Kate sing, describing her as "the real deal." She is a rising star on the country music scene since being a former contestant on the 2019 American Idol season as well as playing a multitude of shows across Texas and beyond.

Kate is known for her songwriting skills and loves to tell stories through her music just like in her upcoming single, "Cinderella Slipper" releasing on September 9. She has performed with many notable artists including Josh Ward, Joe Nichols, Jon Wolfe, and Kevin Fowler, and is a pro at performing in front of large audiences with experience singing at venues such as the Orpheum Theater, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Dosey Doe Big Barn, and The Rev Room. Kate's main goal in life is to inspire audiences and provide hope through her songwriting and her live performances.

Watch the new music video here:

