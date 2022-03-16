VIDEO: Karissa Ella Drops Music Video For 'Whiskey Whispers Your Name'

Country singer-songwriter Karissa Ella is slowing it down and showing what it means to be truly heartbroken with the new music video for her latest single, "Whiskey Whispers Your Name." This video shows the pain and reality of heartbreak. With her symbolism of the lights flickering to represent the ghost of her past lover as she takes another sip of whiskey, this video shows Karissa's ability to be truly immersed in the story of her song. Watch the video below!

"Filming the music video for this song was a blast! My videographers, Travis Flynn and Justin Mayotte, really helped bring this song to life. It was a hard concept to pull off because of the amount of editing but they worked their magic. We really wanted to capture the idea that with every sip of whiskey, the memories of her past relationship begin fading back in. I was actually drinking whiskey the whole time because I wanted it to be real, so some might say I had a little too much fun on set! I love this song and am excited to see what people think of the music video." says Karissa Ella.

Karissa shines through in this video with strong vocals and an emotional presence. All is well until the initial high of a glass of whiskey wears off. The feelings of the past come flooding back, and you find yourself missing what once was. Written by Karissa, Conner Sweet and Lydia Dall, this new release is a song in which we can all relate to. Karissa's new single has garnered tens of thousands of streams since its release and has received support from Apple's New In Country and Soundcheck, Spotify's Fresh Finds Country and Amazon's Breakthrough Country. This is just the first release from Karissa in 2022 and fans can be excited to know there is more on the horizon!

Karissa Ella is a breath of fresh air in today's world of country music, and she's been recognized for it by CMT and countless more media outlets. Inspired by the likes of Shania Twain, Gretchen Wilson, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, her music and writing are a reflection of those that came before her. Her live performances at places like the ACM-nominated Dusty Armadillo, attract audiences of all ages, but they keep coming back for her infectious personality and genuine songwriting.

As an Ohio native, Karissa made the move to Nashville to attend Belmont University and pursue her dreams. After graduating in June 2018, she completed her self-titled EP, having co-wrote the majority of the songs. Her second EP, Blossom, came out Summer 2019 with songs like "VACAY" featured by Parade and "Me and Luke" by Taste of Country. As she draws inspiration from the music she grew up on, Karissa released The Acoustic Sessions, made up of multiple covers, including "Who I Am," "Maybe It Was Memphis," "Blame It On Your Heart" and "You Can't Make Old Friends" ft. Johnny Gates and Jenee Fleenor (2x CMA Musician of the Year and ACM Musician Of The Year).

Karissa put out two original singles in 2021, "Bad Summer" and "Crackin' Cold Ones," and rounded out the year on the road with GRAMMY-nominated country star David Nail on his Bootheel 2021 Tour. With new music and tour dates on the horizon, Karissa is gearing up for a big 2022!

Watch the new music video here: