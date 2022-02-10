VIDEO: Kaaris & Kalash Criminel Release Live Performance of 'Tchalla'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Kaaris & Kalash Criminel's Official Live Performance of "Tchalla" off their joint album, S.V.R. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"We were thrilled to be able to create these bespoke performances with Kaaris & Kalash Criminel," said Claudia De Wolff, Vevo's Vice President, C&P, EU, "It was important to us to capture the exact feel of the world they created with their album, and Kaaris & Kalash were so helpful in showing us the way. With such a strong backstory to S.V.R., we were particularly careful of the flow of the three videos, making sure each individual performance told a set part of their narrative. Both Kaaris & Kalash Criminel are both collaborative, high energy powerhouses, and it was a delight to watch their passion for this project shine through."

Kaaris & Kalash Criminel worked closely with Vevo's team to design a visual around S.V.R's concept: a world where their cryptocurrency, $SVR, has completely toppled the banking system. "Tchalla" sees the pair roam around an abandoned bank vault, carefully guarding their money from outside sources. Sharp, clean angles and contrasting colors let Kaaris & Kalash Criminel take center stage, oozing confidence at every turn.

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

