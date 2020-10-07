VIDEO: Josh Turner Releases New Music Video 'I Can Tell By The Way You Dance'

Taking fans on a journey back in time.

Multi-platinum-selling country music artist Josh Turner is taking fans on a journey back in time with the release today of his nostalgic new music video for his interpretation of the Vern Gosdin classic track "I Can Tell By the Way You Dance." The throwback music video embraces the heyday of classic country music TV dance program "Club Dance"- fans can watch the video below.

Turner, who has always been a fan of the song, hopes to introduce a new generation of fans to the country classic. "I always felt that song was ahead of its time and never got the attention it deserved," said Turner. "I did it in my sets when I first started out, and I've always wanted to give it a modern spin. I'm so thankful I got to meet Vern a couple of times, and I hope I did him proud on this one." The video is a great homage to both the song and the iconic country dance shows of the 80s and 90s such as Club Dance and the Wild Horse Saloon Dance Show.

The new video, which was filmed at The Nashville Palace, finds Turner and his band, dressed in 90s era country style, performing the song in front of a crowd of enthusiastic dancers. Thanks to technology and old episodes of "Club Dance" classic images of the dancers (performing popular country dances of the time) were inserted into the video. Club Dance, which was filmed in Knoxville, TN and aired on The Nashville Network from April 1991 to February 1999, captured the exuberance of country music's danceable hits during that decade.

The Vern Gosdin classic, along with eleven other tracks, are on Turner's critically acclaimed new studio album COUNTRY STATE OF MIND, out now on MCA Nashville. The album celebrates a cross-section of classic country music icons, including five legends whom he has called his "Mount Rushmore of Country Music"-Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin, and Hank Williams.



