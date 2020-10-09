VIDEO: Jetty Bones Releases New Single 'Taking Up Space'

Watch the new music video below.

Ohio alt-pop singer/songwriter Jetty Bones (Kelc Galluzzo) has released her new single "Taking Up Space" today. Produced and mixed by John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus), the track is accompanied by an official music video directed by Lindsey Byrnes (Hayley Williams, Tegan and Sara) and Dani Okon (Sarah Jaffe, Morgxn). "Taking Up Space" is the first taste of new music from Jetty Bones since announcing her signing to Rise Records, and follows her breakout 2019 EP '- (hyphen),' which debuted on FOUR Billboard charts.

A vocal advocate for destigmatizing the conversation around mental health, Galluzzo had the following to say about "Taking Up Space" and how the song relates to her own struggle:

It's about imposter syndrome. I have a hard time figuring out if people actually want me around, even when they've paid for a ticket to see me. It follows me around to my friendships, career choices, connections and relationships. What would happen if I wasn't even there, you know? There's always someone ready to fill the spot anyway.

With a handful of independently released EPs and singles to her name, Jetty Bones has already racked up over 5 MILLION streams across platforms and has toured with the likes of New Found Glory, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Early November, Laura Stevenson, Mat Kerekes, and more. Galluzzo was most recently on a North American tour with Tiny Moving Parts in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting a temporary pause on plans for 2020.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

