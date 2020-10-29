VIDEO: Jeremiah Fraites Teams Up With Paul Nicklen And SeaLegacy For Powerful 'Maggie' Video

The Lumineers co-founder, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.

The Lumineers co-founder, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites has teamed up acclaimed videographer/marine biologist Paul Nicklen for a powerful video set to his new single "Maggie." In close collaboration with SeaLegacy, 21st-century storytellers that use cutting-edge media to build community and restore the health and abundance of our oceans, the video features stunning footage of Alaska's Bristol Bay in order to showcase the urgent action required to protect it from the proposed Pebble Mine, one of the largest proposed gold and copper mines in the world. If built, the mine poses a serious threat to the watershed, salmon, other fisheries, and grizzly bears, which could lead to an environmental disaster.

Watch "Maggie" below!

"My wife Francesca and I went to Katmai National Park in Alaska years ago to get up close and personal with wild grizzly bears and it was one of the most surreal and thrilling adventures of our lives," Jeremiah stated. "Around that same time she introduced me to a phenomenal photographer and storyteller guru named Paul Nicklen. I instantly fell in love with not only his images but also his passion to help the environment and his way to tell stories to connect the two. When I reached out to Paul to float the idea of him throwing some video footage against my new song 'Maggie,' I never in my wildest dreams expected him to say yes. He blew my highest expectations out of the water with the footage that him and his incredible team captured. There's so many things that I love about this collaboration that I find it difficult to put into words. I hope it inspires you to take a stand against the Pebble Mine which threatens to wipe out the brown bears of Alaska's habitat. The thought that these wonderful animals could be taken away in the name of profit brings a knot to my stomach."

Show your support for the protection of Katmai National Park in Alaska by taking action HERE.

Jeremiah Fraites recently announced his solo debut album Piano Piano will release on January 22nd via Dualtone Records (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S. and Canada and Mercury KX for the rest of the world. A collection of songs that's been in the works for the better part of a decade, Piano Piano features gorgeous, intimate piano-centric instrumental songs capturing Fraites' reflective moments from his Denver home. In addition to "Maggie," he also unveiled another new single called "Tokyo," a brisk string-swathed portrait of the titular city.

Piano Piano is available for digital pre-order plus limited edition vinyl, CD and more HERE.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

