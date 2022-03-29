VIDEO: Jelly Crystal Releases 'Happy Ending' Ft. Alice Boman Video

Jelly Crystal has released the video for his new single 'Happy Ending', which features guest vocals from Alice Boman. It is the lead single from his forthcoming EP ILY out on June 3rd via Smuggler Music/PIAS.

The 'Happy Ending' video, which premiered with Wonderland Magazine, is a glimpse into the eccentric world of Jelly Crystal, who traverses a crisp Swedish evening with an air of glamour and innocent calamity in equal measure.

Regarding the video Jelly Crystal says, "'Happy Ending' the movie. A cold and lonely night in Handen outside Stockholm with your made-up friend. Hot dogs at the gas station, trumpet solos and ugly moves to keep you warm."

'Happy Ending' is a psychedelic-infused, ethereal love story of 60s inspired balladry and jazz, featuring Jelly Crystal's contrasting soothing baritone and soaring falsetto alongside Alice Boman's angelic vocals. Recorded live, the unadulterated reverberations within the song further add to its timeless beauty.

'Happy Ending' introduces the forthcoming ILY EP, which has further exciting guests to be revealed soon. It is a record that has one foot in the timeless melodies of pop history yet, with the injection of expansive contemporary production and the one-of-a-kind creativity of Jelly Crystal, propels the record into 2022 with a sound reminiscent of the likes of Alfie Templeman, Matt Maltese and Moses Sumney.

'Happy Ending' is the first taste of new music following the release of his highly acclaimed debut album Freak Show last year, which achieved great praise from the likes of Uncut, DIY, Shindig, Metal Magazine, HERO Magazine and many more.

The album also led Jelly Crystal to win the 'Composer Of The Year' Award at the Swedish Indie Grammy Awards Manifiest Gala, who said the record is "A boldly multifaceted and daring debut album with songs that linger."

His debut album has proved Jelly Crystal to be one of the most interesting and exciting new artists to emerge from Sweden in recent times. 'Happy Ending' is the first taste of music from Jelly Crystal in 2022, a year that will see him continue to cement this status.

Watch the new music video here: