VIDEO: JW Francis Shares New Video for 'WANDERKID'

Following a string of blissful singles, New York's very own JW Francis finally releases his sophomore album WANDERKID this Friday, October 1.

Alongside the release comes the equally exciting video for the title track, which perfectly sums up the album's themes visually and finds JW bouncing through psychedelic locations all over the world.

JW is fast making a name for himself as one of the most exciting new artists around. Born in Oklahoma, JW landed in New York City at 19 to study Economics at Columbia University, but not before making stops, stays and stints in Vermont, aged 12 and Paris, aged 13.

Whilst at Columbia, the troubadour started music blog Rare Candy and founded student-run recording studio CU Records. Musically, JW takes his lead from the greats of the Downtown scene - Patti Smith, The Velvet Underground, Television, Talking Heads, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs - and is fast emerging at the forefront of the next generation of New York greats.

Watch the new video here: