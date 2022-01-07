VIDEO: Helloworld Releases Stripped Back 'only way out' Performance

Rising dance music talent helloworld has released a stripped back edition of his major 2021 single 'only way out', making its way to listeners January 7th via Lost In Dreams.

Once a mysterious enigma, helloworld reveals his identity in the complimenting video for this stripped back release. After finding success releasing a string of singles in 2021 as a faceless performer, the stripped back version of 'only way out' sees him kick off 2022 fearlessly embracing his identity and showcasing it to the world.

A timely blend of impassioned vocals and delicate guitar strings with flurried arpeggios and energetic 8-bit synth sounds, the original edition 'only way out' is an emotion-drenched blend of both electronic and organic elements. Furthering upon this foundation, the stripped edition showcases a personal touch to the original that builds upon the project's identity in a way that demonstrates breadth and well roundedness.

Sharing on the song's conception, helloworld shares "the song came to be when I wrote a super beautiful instrumental and wanted to write some lyrics to capture the emotion that I felt through it. Naturally, I reached out to Josie Dunne (an amazing singer, songwriter, and artist) to write with me. we spent lots of hours on zoom trying to get it right and what you hear now is what we came up with."

With a series of future releases already on the horizon, the stripped edition of 'only way out' is a path to artistic diversity that is surely to be built upon in future releases as we kick off a new year.

Available now on Lost In Dreams, stay tuned for more from a rising artist sure to take 2022 by storm.

Listen to the new single here: