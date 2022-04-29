VIDEO: Heart of Gold Release Music Video for 'Leave Just Yet'

Manchester-based outfit Heart Of Gold has shared a new music video for their single "Leave Just Yet". The video follows vocalist Michael McGough throughout multiple different landscapes in his never-ending journey to find himself.

"Metaphorically speaking, 'Leave Just Yet' was a song of self-realization. It was understanding that after however long I have been writing and performing music as a career, I think I still don't truly know who I am, so the journey has become one of discovery to find out. 'Leave Just Yet' touches on milestones and pinnacle moments in life, inside and outside of this world I've created where I think I have it figured out, but the truth is, I don't. And that is absolutely fine for now."

Heart Of Gold recently announced their debut album Beautiful Dangerous, out August 12 via SharpTone Records. Serving as an aural time capsule for stories new and old, the album is a testament to McGough's lived experiences, drawing inspiration from a set of notebooks spanning the past ten years, and memories that date back even further to his childhood in a small English village.

Fans can pre-order Beautiful Dangerous at https://bfan.link/beautiful-dangerous

On the upcoming release, the band shares: "There's a distinct correlation between beauty and danger. Certain parallels become known once you've spent some time growing. Whether it's the warmth of a new love, the longing that comes after a broken heart, the rush of an unexpected storm in the middle of a crowded city, there is a beauty and a danger to everything; some things are one or the other, but most are clearly both.

'Beautiful Dangerous', dissected carefully into fourteen pieces, demonstrates clearly where you can find the line between these two sincere words"

Heart Of Gold will be playing their first show within the United States on Wednesday, May 4, at Kiss Kiss Bang Bang in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Peppering subtle philosophical insights, midnight ponderings, and fond memories alongside layers of dreamy synths and smooth saxophone, Heart of Gold's Michael McGough is bringing a refreshing personal spin to pop music.

As many a listener can attest, it's no secret that the genre in which the band resides has always embraced tales of love and heartbreak. Yet, while these themes are indeed tastefully sprinkled throughout McGough's latest work, his debut record is less about finding "the one," and more about finding oneself in the swirling ups and downs of life's winding roads.

It may seem odd at first to call this a coming-of-age story for an artist who's seen outpourings of success both on his own as well as with popular post-hardcore group, Being As An Ocean. However, his new album Beautiful Dangerous is a rebirth of sorts for the singer-songwriter.

Traveling to tap the talents of friend, producer, and studio owner, Phil Gornell, McGough routinely left his San Diego home around sunrise and made the five-to-six-hour drive to a small studio not too far from Burbank, Los Angeles. After several weeks, and with vocals and guitar completed, he and the music made their way back to Gronell's iconic Steel City Studios in Sheffield.

It was here in England that drums and percussion were tracked, engineered, and sent to Gornell in LA before circling back to Manchester for mastering. Distance was even bridged virtually as the team collaborated with Black Peaks' Will Gardner over Zoom to add an extra dash of glittering artistry and the bright brassy flair of a saxophone solo or two.

Serving as a touchstone for the album as a whole, McGough's constant commute and the resulting miles of worldly reflection are reminders to appreciate all the highs, lows, excitement, and adventure life throws one's way.

The metaphor has infused itself deep into the very bones of Beautiful Dangerous, and the album whisks listeners away to a nostalgic sunset trip down memory lane, immersed in vibrant melodies as soft neon lights glow in the rear view. An exploration of self, nestled within the verses and foot-tapping beats of pop music. Heart of Gold in a nutshell.

Watch the new music video here: