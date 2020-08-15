VIDEO: HAMILTON-inspired Rap Aims To Get Out The Vote

The video is set to the tune of “The Constitution Song.”

A Grammy-winning musician and a constitutional law professor have teamed up to create a get-out-the-vote rap inspired by the musical Hamilton.

The six-minute music video released Friday blends together video performances from dozens of dancers, professional musicians and other performers, set to the tune of "The Constitution Song."

Check out the video here.

The song traces the history of democratic rights in the U.S. starting with the American Revolution and continuing through the protest movements that expanded voting access to Blacks and women. The lyrics encourage Americans to "add your voice" to an evolving understanding of equality and justice under the Constitution.

"Our founding generation thought the king was a disaster. They fought to make a country where the people would be master. So if you think your country isn't acting as it should be, register and vote to make your country what it could be," the lyrics go.

The song is the creation of Johnny Butler, a saxophonist and musical creator who has worked with Beyonce and Stevie Wonder, and Peter Shane, who teaches constitutional law at The Ohio State University. The university's Moritz College of Law is supporting the project.

