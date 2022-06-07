VIDEO: Future Releases Music Video for 'Puffin on Zootiez'

Heating up the summer to a boiling point already, Future unveils the music video for "PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ.".

Directed by Nick Walker [Billie Eilish, Playboi Carti], the visual showcases a slick, stylized, and stunning performance vignette of the GRAMMY Award-winning Atlanta hip-hop titan. It exudes otherworldly energy on another level-just like everything he does.

"PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ" has already amassed over 40 million Spotify streams and notably peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Of the track, Pitchfork noted, "his downbeat yet rapid delivery and the ornate instrumental carry the song." It also stands out as a fan favourite track that took on a life of its own from his massive new album, I Never Liked You.

I Never Liked You crashed the charts as the biggest debut of the rapper's career, landing at #1 on the Billboard 200 and moving a staggering 221,512 units first-week in the US alone. This notably marks Future as the 5th artist in history to debut at #1 on Billboards Hot 100 and Billboard 200 in the same week and marks his 8th #1 album on the Billboard 200 with the most seven-day sales of his illustrious career so far. It's no wonder why GQ hailed him as the "best rapper alive" (GQ).

Watch the new music video here: