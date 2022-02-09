VIDEO: Foy Vance Releases New Music Video 'Sapling' Featuring Anderson East

Award-winning Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance has unveiled an official music video for his latest single "Sapling" (feat. Anderson East).

Released last month, the track is a re-imagined version of the lead single off Vance's critically acclaimed new album Signs Of Life, featuring additional vocals from longtime friend, GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and performer Anderson East. Signs Of Life is available HERE via Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra Records.

This Spring, Foy Vance will embark on his Signs of Life Tour 2022. The 14 city North American trek kicks off in Woodstock, NY on May 6, and wraps in Los Angeles, CA on May 31. Special guests Lee Rogers and Gareth Dunlap will provide support. Vance will also perform at Napa, CA's BottleRock Festival 2022. Tickets for all dates on the tour are available now HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

May 06, 2022 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

May 07, 2022 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

May 08, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

May 10, 2022 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

May 11, 2022 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

May 13, 2022 - Boston, MA - Royale

May 14, 2022 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

May 15, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 17, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall

May 18, 2022 - Nashville, TN - James K. Polk Theater

May 20, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cedar Cultural Center

May 21, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre

May 26, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

May 29, 2022 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Festival 2022*

May 27, 2022 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

May 31, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

With special guests Lee Rogers and Gareth Dunlop

*Festival appearance