VIDEO: Fotoform Drop 'We Only Have So Long' Music Video

This Friday, Seattle-based band Fotoform will release their anticipated new album Horizons on Dismal Nitch. Today the band is excited to share "We Only Have So Long" the final pre-release single from their upcoming album.

The deeply personal new single debuted today at New Noise Magazine and the song can also be shared at YouTube. Fotoform's Kim House says, "This song, to me, is a gentle reminder to hold each other close while we can - remotely or otherwise. An unfolding of the lesson we all know in our hearts but always somehow learn too late. Life is uncertain. Time is limited. Love is sometimes strongest when we are pulled from one another."

Horizons was written during a period of significant change and reflection for the band. Longtime music collaborators (and married couple) Kim House (bass, vocals, synths) and Geoffrey Cox (guitar) are now joined by former Death Cab for Cutie / Long Winters drummer Michael Schorr.

Fotoform's self-titled debut was voted as one of KEXP Listeners' Top 90.3 albums of 2017 and made numerous year-end lists (The Big Takeover, Part-Time Punks), as well as being featured as a KEXP song of the day ("I Know You're Charming").

Watch the video here: