VIDEO: Florist Share Video for New Single 'Spring in Hours'

Florist share "Spring In Hours," the new single from their anticipated self-titled album out July 29th on Double Double Whammy. The song's video is comprised of footage collected from 125 collaborators all around the world who sent the band clips that celebrate cycles, growth, seasons, love, and friendship.

"Spring in Hours is a love song for cycles, seasons, growth, bugs, flowers, friendship, all the atoms in the universe, the chaos that created us, and the void which everything returns to," says Emily Sprague.

"Musically for Florist, it's our collaboration as a group in full spectrum. We arranged, played, produced, and recorded the song ourselves. Often at night alongside the crickets you can hear playing along."

The band has also announced a US summer tour that kicks off at Bowery Ballroom in New York on July 30th, and goes through end of August. All dates below.

Last month the band announced the album with its magical lead single "Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning)," which NPR called "an exquisite, flickering track that makes reflections on connection and the cosmos, which might otherwise seem trite, sound exceptional."

Florist feels like the culmination of a decade-long journey, their fourth full-length album, but the first deserving of a self-titled designation. "We called it Florist because this is not just my songs with a backing band," Sprague explains. "It's a practice. It's a collaboration. It's our one life. These are my best friends and the music is the way that it is because of that." Florist is also the strongest album of the band's decade-long career, an immersive work that conveys the magic of the earth and of family, and the whole of the band's heart.

Florist is Emily Sprague, Jonnie Baker, Rick Spataro and Felix Walworth.

Tour Dates

7/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

8/1 - Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

8/2 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

8/5 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

8/7 - Boise, ID @ Kin

8/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

8/9 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

8/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

8/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

8/15 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

8/16 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

8/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

8/19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

8/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

8/22 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

8/24 - Washington DC @ DC9

8/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live

8/26 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

8/27 - Buffalo, NY @ Silo City Readings (Solo)