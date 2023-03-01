VIDEO: Florence Pugh Sings With Toby Sebastian in 'Midnight' Performance Video

Internationally renowned sibling multi-talents Toby Sebastian and Florence Pugh have released a stunning video for their single 'Midnight'. Watch here.

'Midnight' finds the Hollywood superstar Florence Pugh providing beautiful backing vocals to the breezy indie love song written and performed by her fellow actor and musician brother Toby Sebastian. The video has been filmed at the pair's family-owned restaurant Kazbar in their Oxford hometown and directed by Mike Palmer. It sees Toby and Florence perform as the evening entertainment while they soundtrack the blossoming love that develops on the dancefloor.

Regarding the single Toby says, "We've always grown up collaborating as a family, which is kind of the beauty of this song and now the video that we've created. When I was writing the song I was literally walking out the door to go and do the final edit and my mum was like, "Floss why don't you sing some backing vocals?", so we jumped in the car and with no rehearsal and about 20 minutes of studio time, Florence added her magic to the track.

"We had so much fun filming in our family restaurant, a place that my sisters and I all grew up in. The restaurant has an amazing vibe so we knew it would be the perfect setting for the music video. We shot the whole thing with a crew and cast made up of close friends and family so it was a lot of fun."

Toby has enjoyed further high-profile collaborations this year and has been working with influential musicians including The Libertines' Carl Barat, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Elvis Costello in the new ITVX series ALL YOU NEED IS ME.

The comedy series highlights the realities of the record business and the dynamics of being in a rock 'n' roll band, realising that what really counts is their relationship with each other, for better or otherwise. Toby plays the leading role as frontman 'Jonny' in the series' band Flynn Six. The show also features a guest cameo from James Corden, as well as George Michael which became his last piece of work before his sad passing shortly after filming.

Toby's acting career has also seen him play roles such as Trystane Martell in Game Of Thrones and portraying Andrea Bocelli in the biopic The Music Of Silence, while his music is skyrocketing in tandem.

Toby was named One To Watch for 2023 by Rolling Stone UK following the release of his singles 'Real Kicks' and 'Rock Rolling' last year. He is about to embark on his debut headline tour in April. The six-date tour will start at The Green Door Store in Brighton on April 18th and finish at the O2 Academy, Oxford on April 28th. The tour will include a headline London show at Lafyette on April 25th. Tickets are on sale now here.

Watch the new music video here: