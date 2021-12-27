VIDEO: Fiona Maura Shares 'Motorcycle' Music Video

Dream pop songstress Fiona Maura rides into the indie music scene following the success of the ambient debut single Motorcycle with the release of her thrilling official music video. The song is also available everywhere digitally.

Spotlighting Fiona and her teams' fearless and daring side, the adventurous music video was not a typical video shoot. Seasoned videographer, Dylan Reeves, shot the impressive closeup footage while riding alongside the motorcycle and balancing on his one wheel down Nashville's green backroads. "Shooting while on the motorcycle was an exhilarating experience g" Fiona shares. "I was thrilled to bring the song to life-singing the lyrics 'I wanna ride on the back of your motorcycle' while holding tight and riding on the back of fellow singer-songwriter and music video actor, Deans Harlem's Triumph Bonneville T100."

With dreamy and ambient vibes fused with engine revs and lo-fi waves, the production truly brings the song to life creating a transcending motorcycle ride sensation. "A friend and I decided to wake up at 6 AM to ride through the sunrise" Fiona reflects. "As an adrenaline junkie I loved every twist and turn of the ride, racing through the morning fog into a cotton candy sky! My mind kept retreating to that exhilarating cinematic experience and the song easily flowed out the next morning. Enjoy the ride!"

You can watch the music video on YouTube and follow Fiona on her website and on Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date on her upcoming events and performances. Motorcycle is available on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital retailers.

About Fiona Maura: Originally from the space coast of Florida, dream pop songstress Fiona Maura is currently residing, writing, and performing in Nashville, TN. After dropping her debut single, Motorcycle, she most recently toured west for a show in LA's renowned Hotel Café. Her chillwave sound fuses modern folk melodies with atmospheric texture, ambient synths, and ethereal lo-fi waves. With influences like Alison Krauss, AURORA, and Billie Eilish, Fiona's unique style focuses on transcendent experiences and mystical imagery.

Fiona grew up in a musical family with strong Irish/folk roots, traveling and performing in various Florida folk festivals with The Chalmers Family Band. These foundational musical experiences foreshadowed her artist career as she circled back to the same festivals and performed solo years later. After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University with a major in Recording Industry and a minor in Psychology, Fiona is gearing up to release her whimsical EP Rabbit Hole, which channels her creative soul and shimmering free spirit.

