VIDEO: Elf Power Release Video for Title Track Of New Album 'Artificial Countrysides'

Today, the Athens, GA-based psychedelic folk band Elf Power released the official video for the title track to their forthcoming album Artificial Countrysides that will be released on July 15 via Yep Roc Records.

The video was directed and filmed by Dickie Cox. The band will kick off their summer tour on July 13 in Milwaukee, WI and will make stops in Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta and more. Find a full list of tour dates below.

"The title track lyrically addresses the songwriting process, and the creation of miniature worlds within songs, propelled by a frantically fingerpicked acoustic guitar line that imagines what acoustic guitar virtuoso John Fahey might sound like if he played with a rock band," explains singer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Rieger.

The new song followers the release of the official video for "Undigested Parts" and "The Gas Inside The Tank," which was covered by Stereogum, Under The Radar and BrooklynVegan, who said "It finds their unique psychedelic pop/indie rock fusion sounding as great as ever."

Rieger and his Elf Power bandmates - drummer Peter Alvanos and guitarist Dave Wrathgabar, with contributions from keyboard player Laura Carter - have created some of the band's most expansive musical terrain yet. Along with a blend of fuzz-tone electric and layered acoustic guitars, Moog keyboards and lively drums, the group experimented with the sounds of marimba, Mellotron, harpsichord, synth bass and distorted drum machine loops, taking a try-it-and-see approach to recording in the studio.

Artificial Countrysides is Elf Power's 14th album across their almost 30 year career. The collection centers around the gray zones where the natural world collides with the creeping encroachment of the digital realm, where the balance between real and simulated can shift from one minute to the next. "That title also describes the songwriting process, of world-building or creating an artificial landscape within a song," explains Rieger.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates with E.R. Jurken

7/13: Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

7/14: Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

7/15: Louisville, KY - Portland Creative Compound

7/16: Detroit, MI - El Club

7/17: Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub

7/18: Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview

7/19: Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

7/20: Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

7/21: Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

7/22: Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

7/23: New York, NY - LPR

7/24: Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

7/25: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

7/26: Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

7/27: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

7/28: Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

7/29: Atlanta, GA - 529

7/30: Athens, GA - 40 Watt