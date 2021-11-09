VIDEO: Dubba-AA Taps Bow Wow For 'Hold You Down' Single

Last Friday, Florida native rap artist and 15x Platinum selling producer, Dubba-AA, released the new song and visual for his latest single- "Hold You Down" featuring legendary artist and actor, Bow Wow.

The visual, directed by IkeyTV, takes viewers on a journey through Dubba-AA's eyes as he tells the story of the ups and downs you face when building with the one you love. Bow Wow's original version released back in 2005 inspired Dubba-AA to recreate the hit record, adding his own unique take and sound with the help of producers Slick da 3rd and Mike Laury.

"I heard the song and happened to be going through a similar situation and was inspired to remake it. I realized the record wouldn't be right without Bow Wow, so we made it come to life", Dubba-AA states. His melodic flow over the smooth, yet catchy beat will instantly makes this record a classic.

"Hold You Down" is now available on all platforms.

Watch the new music video here: