VIDEO: Dropper Releases 'Ok Ok Ok' Music Video

Brooklyn-based band Dropper has released the new music video for "Ok Ok Ok."

Dropper is the brainchild of Brooklyn multi-instrumentalist Andrea Scanniello, a lifelong musician and veteran of the NYC indie rock scene. Having played in local favorites like High Waisted, Stuyedeyed, TVOD and Russian Baths, Dropper shows Scanniello stepping into the spotlight as a songwriter and vocalist. She is joined by longtime collaborators Jono Bernstein (also of High Waisted), Yukary Morishima and Larry Scanniello.

The band will self-release their debut record, Don't Talk to Me, in February 2022. Written and

recorded pre-pandemic, the LP centers on the ennui and spiritual exhaustion that comes with working in the service industry and participating in a local scene: the drinking, the late nights, the shallow friendships born over too many beers and cigarettes. Scanniello wrote the record as she scraped by working odd bar jobs and even a bowling alley, a painstaking personal inventory of her life thus far, born of an ugly break-up and analyzing the habits and patterns that no longer serve her as she reaches the end of her twenties.

They say the record is for "People who have worked in the service industry too long and

become curmudgeons at the ripe old age of 26. People who are lonely yet want to be left alone. People who drink because they are sad but also sad because they drink. Bisexuals with crumbs in their bed. Optimistic pessimists. Those with seasonal allergies. But overwhelmingly for people who, in lieu of being crushed by the eternal weight of existence, choose to scream internally with a smile upon their face." In other words, all of us - every millennial struggling to remain true to themselves in a world as unrelenting as this one.

Watch the new music video here: