VIDEO: Dreamer Boy & BENEE Release 'Are You Letting Go?' Music Video

Just last week, genre-blurring Nashville singer/songwriter Dreamer Boy joined forces with multi-Platinum New Zealand star BENEE for the lush new single, "ARE YOU LETTING GO?," released via slowplay / Harvest Records. Today, this match made in musical heaven present the official video for the new track.

Directed by Adam Alonzo and Tanner Deustch, the visual nostalgically captures the dynamic between the two singers. As the narrative of the song bounces back and forth to tell the full story, so does the video counterpart to the release.

On the track, Taylor said, "'ARE YOU LETTING GO?' was written as a SOS or smoke signal to another person. I was very lost and feeling very far from someone I loved when I wrote this and sometimes the only communication you have with that person is not clear and leaves you hoping or longing. With this song, I wanted to express that unfamiliar and bewildering place of love, of not knowing, and the uncertainty of how the other person is feeling."

BENEE is Taylor's ideal foil, her soft vocals wrapping around his like a warm, comforting hug. Their last words together-"Are you leaving, leaving?"-bleed into a blistering sea of guitar dissonance.

Early champions of the song include Spotify's New Music Friday and Lorem playlists, as well as Billboard, Teen Vogue, Ones To Watch, and Euphoria Magazine. Fans across the internet have been swooning over this artist duo.

Los Angeles fans got the first taste of "ARE YOU LETTING GO?" earlier this month when BENEE made a surprise appearance at the final show of Dreamer Boy's first headlining run, the All Our Dreams Came True Tour. Given the crowd's response, this may be one of Taylor's most exciting collabs yet-a sign that there are still more wild musical worlds he and his friends can explore together. The "ARE YOU LETTING GO?" video was filmed in LA with friends leading up to the performance at El Cid.

Watch the music video here: