VIDEO: Dove Cameron Performs 'Boyfriend' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, Dove Cameron took to the stage on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform her latest hit single, "Boyfriend."

The song, which was released in February, has already accumulated over 130 million streams on Spotify. Since its release, "Boyfriend" peaked at #10 on the Spotify U.S. chart and at #9 on the UK Official chart. The song's music video has already garnered over 11 million views on YouTube.

Watch the new performance below!

Dove Cameron most recently starred as Betsy in Apple TV+'s hit musical series Schmigadoon! She was also seen as Cher in the Off-Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical and in Netflix's Dumplin' with Jennifer Aniston.

She played the role of Mal in Disney's live-action film franchise Descendants. The film follows the teenage children of classic Disney villains. Dove originated the role of Mal, Maleficent's daughter, in 2015's Descendants. The 2017 sequel Descendants 2 drew the biggest cable numbers since the original and was the most-watched telecast among kid cable TV networks in total viewers (8.6 million).

Later this year, she lends her voice to Sony's animated feature Angry Birds 2, set for release in September 9. Dove also currently voices Spider-Gwen in the animated film Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, which premiered simultaneously on Disney Channel and Disney XD. She returned as Spider-Gwen in Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts.

Watch the new performance of "Boyfriend" here: