VIDEO: Doechii Performs 'Persuasive' and 'Crazy' for Vevo DSCVR

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Doechii's DSCVR performances of "Persuasive" and "Crazy." Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation.

Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Giveon, Celeste and Jorja Smith. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Hailing from Tampa, Florida, Doechii is a 22-year-old multihyphenate on her way to becoming the embodiment of pop culture. A singer-rapper-actor-dancer-entertainer, she began her music career by releasing "Girls" in 2016, followed by additional singles, including "Spookie Coochie."

Building her fan base primarily online through personable vlogs, Doechii is confident, bold, unapologetic, transparent, and raw in everything she does. 2021 saw the release of Doechii's "mini-tape" Bra-Less, where her 2018 single "Girls" ultimately appeared on. In July, Doechii made an appearance on Isaiah Rashad's The House is Burning, contributing a verse on the album's third single "Wat U Sed", which also featured Kal Banx.

In March 2022, Doechii signed a joint deal with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records. Shortly after signing, she released "Persuasive," an ode to late nights and partying too hard. "Crazy," followed, with Doechii explaining, "'Crazy' is about un-contained power, creativity, and confidence. People call you crazy when they fear you or they don't understand you. So when I use it in the song I'm reflecting that energy back on them to show them themselves."

