VIDEO: Disney and K-Pop Superstar Tiffany Young Partner for Style Video

Today, Disney in partnership with K-Pop star and iHeartRadio Music Awards' "Best Solo Breakout" winner Tiffany Young (7.3M), released a new video as a part of Disney's recently announced "True Original Summer of Music".

Watch the video below!

In the video the songstress, who rose to fame with K-Pop group Girls Generation before launching a solo career, sits down with Disney to talk about the perfect way to style a Mickey tee, music, and being a True Original.

As part of the initiative, Tiffany is headed to D23 this weekend to celebrate the launch of her new single and upcoming music video for "Magnetic Moon". Thank you in advance for considering sharing the video with your readers.





Related Articles View More Music Stories