VIDEO: Disney Music Group & Disney Consumer Products Share Annual Holiday Ad Collaboration

Disney Music Group's Disney Music Publishing (DMP) and Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) have collaborated for the second year in a row to create the annual Disney 'From Our Family To Yours' holiday spot which airs worldwide.

The song, "Love Runs Deeper," was written by DMP artists Grammy-winning Dewain Whitmore, Jr. and writer/producer team Parkwild, and is performed by Grammy Award-winner Gregory Porter, and features CHERISE, a member of Tomorrow's Warriors, an organization committed to increasing diversity and equality across the arts and music. The spot, which is airing now, is entitled "The Stepdad," and tells the heartwarming story of a blended family that evokes togetherness, inclusion and the love that comes from family life. Last year's "Lola" ad featured the song "Love Is A Compass" (also penned by Parkwild). The "Lola" spot had more than 106 Million views, and featured Nicole, who is now the mother in "Love Runs Deeper/The Stepdad." The original Gregory Porter featuring CHERISE version of "Love Runs Deeper" has also been localized in multiple languages for Germany, Spain, Romania, Poland, Czech Republic, Russia, Latin America, Sweden, Israel, Greece and Bulgaria.

The campaign supports Make-A-Wish, and with every download before December 31, 2021 of "Love Runs Deeper," 100% of the proceeds from the retail price will be donated to Make-A-Wish International to help grant life-changing wishes that help children build physical and emotional strength they need to fight critical illness

Said Dewain Whitmore, Jr., "It has been such an honor working on this year's holiday campaign with Disney. The message we were able to convey is one that I know will resonate with families all across the globe. The holiday season is all about love, togetherness and family. To be able to create something so impactful means the world to me."

Added Parkwild, "It has been an immeasurable privilege working on a second consecutive holiday campaign for Disney. The story is heartwarming, genuine, and relatable on many different levels. We are so excited for the world to identify with the story of 'The Stepdad,' and in doing so, connect on a deeper level with their families this holiday season."

Watch the new ad here: