VIDEO: Dethlehem Shares 'Escape From Wolf Mountain' Video Today

Inspired by Dungeons & Dragons.

Pittsburgh Metal Band, Dethlehem are sharing the stop motion video for "Escape From Wolf Mountain" years in the making from their latest album Maelstrom of the Emerald Dragon, released on July 7, 2020.



Inspired by characters from Dungeons and Dragons, Dethlehem produced a stop motion film to tell the story of their song, "Escape From Wolf Mountain." The band describes the story as, "the warriors of Dethlehem are in the middle of their campaign to defeat the dark elf, Veldras. During this quest, they must summit Wolf Mountain and retrieve a legendary item that was left at the top! A frenzied and stylized battle ensues against undead wolves and more!"

Dethlehem is a Dungeons and Dragons campaign that came to life and formed a metal band! The warriors of Dethlehem have quested throughout the realm, leveling up, and telling their tales through EPIC-MELODIC-DEATH-METAL! Each album weaves a semi-cohesive story about the many trials and tribulations they've faced -- including battling mimics, mind flayers, gelatinous cubes, fathers, dragons, and more! The band was formed in the late summer of 2008 as a one-off Halloween house party band. After a couple of fun shows in October 2008, they decided to keep playing and bringing their brand of satire and melodic death metal to the masses... and not just to their close friends at some random house parties. 12 years, and 4 albums later, Dethlehem is still dressing up in armor, creating music, and throwing in as many dumb, nerdy jokes as they can while doing it.



Jam Roll Studios is a video production company specializing in stop motion animation. Based in Pittsburgh, PA and helmed by Co-Founders Jordan Hammill, Alex Kropinak and Matt Davidson, Jam Roll Studios was established in 2018 and has produced content for clients such as Marvel Entertainment, The Topps Company, Crunchyroll/VRV, Mezco Toyz and Southern Tier Brewing Company.

Watch the video here:

