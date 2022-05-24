VIDEO: Death Bells Reveal Performance Video for 'Hysteria'

Death Bells return with their third full-length album, Between Here & Everywhere. Set for release on July 29th via Dais Records, the LP captures the cross-section of Southern California's shadowy hidden interzones, outside of the lights and luxury.

The group teased this new full-length with the pre-release of "Intruder" and "Passerby" singles and most recently unveiled "Lifespring." Now, the group premieres a stunning performance video for "Hysteria" (directed by Travis Waddell, produced by Oblique TV) and announces a month-long North American tour in July and August.

"'Hysteria' was one of the last songs we wrote as we were putting together the new album," the band comments. "It was one of those moments where the tune just figured itself out. It feels urgent, immediate and honest, and we're very proud of it."

Adopting a collaborative approach for the recording of Between Here & Everywhere, the LP features nine new songs that represent Will Canning and Remy Veselis' continual growth, as well as accompaniment by an experienced cast of contributors on keys, strings, piano, and operatic backup vocals. Recorded with Colin Knight at Paradise Studios, and mixed by Mike Kriebel at Golden Beat, Between Here & Everywhere bristles with immediacy and emotion, with every element tactile, balanced, and elevated.

Between Here & Everywhere sets out to map the potent mess of Los Angeles. Canning cites the "vastness" of the band's adopted home as a constant muse, and much like the city itself, the album ebbs gradually from harrowing to hopeful over its 35-minute runtime. The lyrics are categorized as "narrative, but not autobiographical," born of intrigue, intimacy, and a sense of "looking outward."

Formed in 2015 in Sydney, Australia, Death Bells has proven to be a mainstay in the alternative underground musical landscape both in their homeland and overseas. Death Bells released their sophomore full-length and Dais Records debut New Signs of Life in September of 2020. On this record, the group embraced their diverse tastes to deliver unforgettable hooks and more expansive sounds across its nine graceful songs. Following, and in direct response to the pandemic, Death Bells secluded themselves at Bombay Beach to record and release 5 live recordings of songs from New Signs of Life in April of 2021 - the gorgeous live performance and recording Live from Bombay.

Revitalized and recentered, Death Bells present Between Here & Everywhere - a dizzying portrait of a band at the height of their powers.

Pre-order Between Here & Everywhere here and see Death Bells on tour in support of Between Here & Everywhere this summer.

Watch the new performance video:

Death Bells Tour Dates

July 30 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

August 1 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

August 2 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

August 3 Seattle, WA @ Timbre Room

August 5 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

August 6 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

August 7 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

August 9 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

August 10 Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class

August 11 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

August 12 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

August 13 Boston, MA @ O'Brien's

August 16 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

August 17 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

August 18 Washington, DC @ DC9

August 19 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

August 20 Asheville, NC @ Static Age

August 21 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

August 23 New Orleans, LA @ Santos

August 24 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 25 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

August 26 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

August 27 Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks

August 29 Phoenix, AZ @ The Beast

August 30 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

August 31 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon