VIDEO: Connor Bracken and The Mother Leeds Band Release 'Dream of You and Me'

Their second studio album "Nightbird Motel" will be released Friday 25th September 2020.

Connor Bracken and The Mother Leeds Band are pleased to announce the release of their second studio album "Nightbird Motel" on Friday 25th September 2020. Two years in the making, the album captures the band's intent to blend their live show energy with the superior sound of the studio.

The album is available to pre-order here. The new single "Dream Of You And Me" is released on Friday 21st August and is available here.

Check out the music video below!

The album was recorded in its entirety at Soundmine Studio, in the mountains of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Based in Asbury Park, New Jersey, the same stomping grounds as Bruce Springsteen and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, MLB is comprised of Connor Bracken (lead vocals, guitar), Rich Seyffart (drums, vocals), Chris Dubrow (bass, vocals), and Jeff Linden (guitar, vocals).

MLB released their first studio album "The Light In The Day" in 2016. Soon after, they spent much of their time touring the eastern states of the USA. In 2001, they released the live album "Wonderful Year".

The band has received rave reviews for their energetic live shows. While staying true to their blues rock roots, they have become a permanent fixture in today's rock scene. There is a palpable excitement for this new record waiting to break out. Connor Bracken and The Mother Leeds Band are looking forward to touring the album in 2021.

