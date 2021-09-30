VIDEO: Coldplay & BTS Share 'My Universe' Music Video

Coldplay have premiered the out-of-this-world video for "My Universe", their hit new collaboration with BTS. Watch the video below!

Helmed by superstar director Dave Meyers - who also directed Coldplay's Higher Power video - the My Universe clip is set in the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is forbidden, but BTS, Coldplay and an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 unite via hologram to defy the ban.

My Universe is taken from Coldplay's forthcoming album Music Of The Spheres, which arrives on October 15th.

Since its release on Friday, My Universe has already been streamed more than 100 million times and topped sales and airplay charts around the world.

Watch the video here: