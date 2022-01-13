VIDEO: Colatura Release 'Team Sport' Music Video From Debut Album

New York City trio Colatura released their latest single, "Team Sport," today, premiering a video for the track via Under The Radar, to announce their debut album, And Then I'll Be Happy, for an April 22 release. The band will celebrate that night in Brooklyn, at The Sultan Room, tickets are available here.

Pre-order the new album here.

Featuring the triple songwriting attack of Jennica (bass/vocals), Digo (guitar/vocals) and Meredith (guitar/synths/vocals), Colatura has been called, "Fleetwood Mac with shoegaze guitars," by Fadeaway Radiate, and described by Popmatters as, "Drawing on a range of influences from '50s female-fronted outfits to Manchester post-punk and all manner of noisy things, Colatura sounds both of and out of its time, delivering music that seems to have always been." Sonically, their foot is in a number of genres, writing music that is sometimes dreamy, sometimes heavy, with pop-leaning melodies and post-punk atmospherics.

Discussing "Team Sport," Colatura calls it, "A sad song that sounds happy. It's a feel-good tune until you start to listen to the lyrics... 'who knew drowning was a team sport?'. The song is about two people who try really hard to make a relationship work but can't seem to, despite their best efforts. It explores the difficult reality that in many relationships both people want it to work, but can't seem to get on the same page, and in trying to make the other person happy, both end up feeling like they're drowning."

Like many artists, Colatura took advantage of the COVID lockdown to write their first full-length album. Working with GRAMMY-nominated producer Charles Mueller (Miss Grit), the album was written collaboratively, with the band passing demos back and forth, eventually taking a writing retreat in upstate New York, once quarantined, and in their own 'pod'. The lead single from the album, "King Kalm", was released in August 2021, and was followed up with "The Met", and "We Run On Empty" before the year was out.

The trio, joined by a drummer live, has played notable New York City venues such as Rough Trade, Baby's All Right, the Mercury Lounge, and Elsewhere, and has shared the stage with Nation of Language, Pom Pom Squad, Thick, Oceanator, and Toledo, amongst others, receiving praise from NYC tastemakers and music blogs alike. They were featured as an emerging artist by The Deli Magazine and as a "Band We Like" by Oh My Rockness, who described their music as, "surf jangle meets swirly melodic dreams meets a 50's sock hop meets some good old rock and roll."

Watch the "Team Sport" music video here: