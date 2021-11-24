VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Shares 'Somos Nada' Music Video

After impressing the world with the release of her smash hit "Pa' Mis Muchachas," multiple GRAMMY® award and Latin GRAMMY® award-winning global superstar, Christina Aguilera surprises her fans again with the release of a brand-new power ballad in Spanish titled "Somos Nada," available now on all digital platforms.

The release comes after her triumphant return to the Latin GRAMMYs® stage after more than two decades, where she gave an electrifying and stellar live performance of "Somos Nada" followed by "Pa' Mis Muchachas," with global Latin music superstar Becky G, explosive Argentinian rising star Nicki Nicole, and Spain-based provoking songwriter and rapper Nathy Peluso.

Written by Christina Aguilera, Mario Domm, Sharlene Taule, and Federico Vindver, "Somos Nada" is a ballad that shines a light on inner strength, self-empowerment, and taking chances, no matter how dark or fearful the situation may be.

Produced by Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver and co-produced by Afo Verde, Aguilera's vocal performance brings the powerful lyrics to life like only she can, with depth, vulnerability, and intensity.

"Somos Nada" comes with a new video directed by Alexandre Moore and shot in Los Angeles.

"Somos Nada" and "Pa' Mis Muchachas" will both be part of her highly anticipated upcoming EP set for release in 2022. The EP will honor her Latin roots and promises to revolutionize music.

Watch the new music video here: