VIDEO: Chris Daughtry Joins 'How I Wrote That Song'

BMI (Broadcast Music Inc), Beasley Media Group and Xperi's HD Radio Technology presented the seventh installment of BMI's signature series "How I Wrote That Song®" featuring singer/songwriter, Chris Daughtry today.

In this episode, Daughtry, who reached the final four on American Idol (Season 5) and formed the band, Daughtry, dives into his awe-inspiring career and the creative process behind some of his biggest hits. Listeners can tune in to hear the journey behind Daughtry's musical development from writing what he describes as "heavy leaning" records to pop radio hits such as "Home" and "September".

To date, the Daughtry band has received four GRAMMY nominations and won Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist at the 2007 American Music Awards.

The program is hosted by Brian Ives, past participants in the series have included country-heavy hitters Parker McCollum, Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, along with Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra), accomplished producer Oak Felder and singer/songwriters/rappers SmokePurpp and Mooski.

Watch the interview here: