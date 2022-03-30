VIDEO: Chastity Premieres New Video for 'Happy Face'

Brandon Williams makes resonant songs that capture isolation and resilience. As the songwriter behind Chastity, the Whitby, Ontario musician has made three unrelentingly perceptive albums culminating in the cathartic new Suffer Summer. Released in January on Deathwish Inc. / Dine Alone Records, Suffer Summer is both a validation and comfort that while the world might be irrevocably damaged, you're not alone.

Today, Chastity embarks on a string of Canadian tour dates that will continue off and on through June (with stops in the UK as well- dates listed below). Additionally, the artist has shared a music video for the album's soaring, monumental single "Happy Face." Of the song and video, Williams comments: "This is the most nonfiction Chastity song-it's about my friend Andrew who died in a Salvation Army shelter in London [Ontario], meters away from where we record everything. He was the first outsider I ever met."

He continues, "I was such a Quiksilver-wearing elementary-school kid, and he was older and was like, 'Have you seen this Zero skate video called 'Dying to Live?' Neil Young was on that soundtrack, Slayer was on there, Nirvana- it was an insane soundtrack. He showed me that and The Misfits, and it really opened my world. After I met him, I grew my hair long, and it was, like, on for me. Andrew was a path changer for me, so learning about him dying was a fing brutal heart-sinker."

Chastity started as a way for Brandon Williams to find community in his suffocating and isolating suburban life, his songs serving as an outstretched hand for the like-minded people on the fringes. Suffer Summer is an album that shows how healing and staying content is hard but necessary work.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 30 - West End Cultural Centre - Winnipeg MB

March 31 - Amigos - Saskatoon SK

April 1 - Big Winter Classic - Calgary AB

April 2 - Winterruption - Edmonton AB

April 15 - Bridgeworks - Hamilton ON

April 16 - Bridgeworks - Hamilton ON

May 4 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa ON

May 5 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal QC

May 6 - Axis Club - Toronto ON

May 7 - Stage 44 - Oshawa ON

May 8 - London Music Hall - London ON

May 12 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg MB

May 13 - The Roxy - Saskatoon SK

May 15 - Starlite Room - Edmonton AB

May 16 - Commonwealth - Calgary AB

June 24 - Outbreak Fest - Manchester UK

June 26 - Peasants Revolt - London UK

June 30 - Montebello Park - St Catharines ON