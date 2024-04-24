Alan Doyle Releases Live Video and Resumes 2024 North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alan Doyle and his Beautiful Beautiful Band continue to celebrate the release of Welcome Home, on the second leg of their North American Tour beginning tonight in Bethel, New York.

Alan is offering a stripped down, live performance video of “Hard Old Hands” from the new album, premiering today on Folk N Rock: “And his with his own hands, he tells the tale with every strum of the guitar which feels imbued with a lifetime of these stories, creating a powerful, emotional connection with his fans.”

Welcome Home is Alan’s sixth solo studio album and 20th of his career (LISTEN/ORDER HERE). While upholding his status as a perennial merrymaker — a reputation burnished by his years with acclaimed folk-pop combo Great Big Sea —Welcome Home, also finds the multifaceted singer-songwriter and 14-time JUNO Award nominee exploring novel sonic terrain.

Alongside marquee co-writers Jimmy Rankin, Donovan Woods, and actor Oscar Isaac, Doyle presents nine original songs - recorded in Montreal with producer-engineer Marcus Paquin - ranging from his signature fiercely rollicking party tracks to tunes that are surprisingly intimate. Doyle says it's his most personal and understated album that he's ever released.

Doyle and his Beautiful Beautiful Band extensive North American tour will take them through May 18 in Homer, NY. Indie rock singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin will be Doyle's special guest on all dates.

Tour Dates:

April 24 / Bethel, NY @ The Event Gallery at Bethel Woods

April 25 / Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

April 26 / Portland, ME @ Aura

April 27 / New York, NY @ Sony Hall

April 28 / Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap **SOLD OUT**

April 30 / Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

May 1 / Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

May 2 / Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

May 3 / Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

May 4 / Nashville, TN @ City Winery

May 5 / St. Louis, MO @ City Winery

May 7 / Parker, CO @ PACE Center

May 8 / Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

May 9 / Madison, WI @ Bur Oak **SOLD OUT**

May 10 / Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 11 / Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

May 12 / Cleveland, OH @ Music Box

May 14 / Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery

May 15 / Richmond, VA @ The Tin Pan

May 16 / St. Mary's City, MD @ Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center

May 17 / Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

May 18 / Homer, NY @ Center For The Arts

ABOUT ALAN DOYLE:

Alan Doyle is a multifaceted singer-songwriter, going on three decades strong as a musician – first as a member of the much-celebrated band Great Big Sea and now as an internationally acclaimed solo artist. His CV is extensive — he is a thrice-published author, a film and TV actor-producer with multiple major credits, and the co-producer of the recently released, 20-song Ron Hynes tribute album, Sonny Don't Go Away. Yet the wildly popular musician from Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, remains most electrifying before a live audience, abetted by his ace band. "I am the luckiest guy in the world," Doyle says. "It's such a privilege to stand among those players on stage."

Photo Credit: Sullivan Event Photography